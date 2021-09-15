These Are The Best-Rated Dog Crates On Amazon

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

Crate training has a ton of benefits for both puppies and older dogs. You can use a crate to teach your puppy where to do his business, you can keep nosy dogs out of trouble when you’re away from home, and you can give your dog a den-like place where he feels safe and secure.

But if you’re looking for the perfect crate for training or stress relief, you might be overwhelmed by all the options available online. To help you out, The Dodo found some great pet-parent-approved options that have hundreds of five-star ratings. Here are the best crates on Amazon.



