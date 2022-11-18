Amazon's Best Black Friday Deals For Pets

The best Amazon Black Friday pet deals

This super popular bed: Best Friends by Sheri Calming Donut Bed
$38
$60

This plushy donut bed is beloved by tens of thousands of pets and their parents. It’s really soft and relaxing, making it the perfect bed for some sound sleep.


We even tried it on our own pets and loved it so much that we gave it our official Paw of Approval.

The cutest burrow toy: Outward Hound Hide-A-Squirrel Squeaky Puzzle Plush Dog Toy
$22
$30

Your pup will love digging these adorable squirrels out of their tree trunk — and you’ll love saving big on this toy.


This plush dog puzzle makes playtime so easy. Once your pup snags all the squirrels, he can play with them on their own or you can put them back in their hiding place for another round of enrichment.

A litter box that'll keep any mess contained: IRIS USA Top Entry Cat Litter Box
$34
$40

You love your cat but aren’t as fond of his uncanny ability to kick litter everywhere when he’s doing his business. 


With this box, your cat climbs in from the top so when his paws start kicking away, the high walls should keep all that litter contained. The lid even has grooves to wipe off any pieces stuck to the bottoms of his paws.

A life jacket to keep your pup safe on the water: Outward Hound Dog Life Jacket
$13
$35

If you and your dog love having adventures splashing around in the water, you’re going to want to grab him a life jacket. And while you can’t put a price on your BFF’s safety, getting it on sale is definitely a plus.

The perfect ball toy for your fun-loving cat: Petstages Cat Tracks Cat Toy
$20
$28

If your cat loves a little playful pawing and swatting, then this four-tiered ball toy is about to be his new favorite thing. He’ll get to bat balls around multiple different tracks, and you’ll be saving big — it’s a win-win!

A storage container that keeps dry food fresh: IRIS USA Airtight Pet Food Storage Container
$28
$40

Lugging a massive bag of pet food in and out of your cabinet can be a lot whenever mealtime rolls around. That’s why this storage container — with its removable wheels — is so convenient. It’s also got an airtight seal to keep moisture and pests out of your BFF’s food and retain freshness so every meal will taste like the first.

A puzzle feeder to slow down your speedy eater: Outward Hound Fun Feeder Slo Bowl
$20
$22

Some pets have a habit of eating so fast that they scarf down their food just to barf it up. And if your bestie falls under this category, a slow-feeder bowl can be a huge help. The bottom of this puzzle feeder has ridges that are designed to slow your pet down while he eats. And it works so well that 80,000 pet parents have given it a five-star rating.

A litter box that's both open and private: IRIS USA High Sided Cat Litter Box
$17
$19

If your cat wants to feel the breeze on his face when he’s doing his business while still maintaining a bit of privacy, then this might be his new favorite litter box — and yours, too. Your cat will love how easy it is to get in and out when nature calls, and you’ll love that the high walls make it hard for him to kick his dirty litter everywhere.

A step-in harness that's actually comfortable: Voyager Step-in Plush Dog Harness
$13
$16

This harness has a plush lining to keep your BFF comfy and warm, and the step-in design makes it easy to get on and off.

Elevated bowls that adjust as your pup grows up: URPOWER Elevated Dog Bowls
$30
$42

Elevated food bowls make it way easier for your pup to enjoy mealtime without craning his neck — and they’re especially helpful for pups with arthritis or mobility issues.


What’s nice about this stand is that it’s adjustable. So as your BFF grows up and gets bigger, you can change the height to whichever option is most comfortable for him.

The perfect product for hydration on the go: MalsiPree Dog Water Bottle
$19
$33

This dog water bottle is super easy to use. Press the button to pour water into the bowl at the top — and press it again so any unused water will go back into the bottle. That way you don’t have to worry about water going to waste. And the savings means you won’t have to worry about money going to waste either.

An elevated bed for keeping cool: K&H Pet Products Original Pet Cot
$34
$43

With winter on the horizon, you might not be thinking about those super hot days. But this elevated pet bed is on sale right now — and it’s great for keeping your pup from getting overheated when he’s laying out in the sun.

A carrier for your travel buddy: Soft Pet Travel Carrier Bag
$40
$46

Whether your BFF loves traveling or simply can’t stand it, a good carrier can make all the difference. This one’s got plenty of ventilation and a padded bottom to keep your pet comfy on the road.

A water fountain to spoil your cat: AONBOY Cat Water Fountain
$16
$20

Pamper your pet with his own water fountain. This one filters out impurities so when your cat’s thirsty, you know he’ll be getting a drink that’s crisp and clean. It also has an LED light so you can keep an eye on the water level.

Now that you’ve tapped out your “add to cart” button, it’s time to sit back, relax and enjoy those savings.

