Help! My Dog Has Alopecia

Loose hair and shedding happens to a lot of dogs.

But what happens if your pup begins having abnormal hair loss, including thinning hair and bald patches?

Alopecia in dogs is a condition that affects your dog’s ability to regrow hair regularly, or it can occur when some or most of his hair starts falling out (scary but true!). Besides his hair, alopecia can also affect your dog’s skin and endocrine, lymphatic and immune system.

This condition to happen to any kind of pup, so we spoke with Dr. Hilary Jones, veterinarian and chief veterinary officer at DodoVet, to find out what pet parents need to know about alopecia in dogs.

Causes of alopecia in dogs

There are a variety of factors that can cause alopecia in dogs.

“Some dogs are born with alopecia, as it can be hereditary,” Dr. Jones told The Dodo. “Pregnant and lactating dogs can also experience alopecia. Lastly, alopecia can be a sign that various medical conditions may be occurring.”

Medical conditions that could be causing alopecia include:

Hormone imbalances (hypothyroidism)

Cortisol imbalances (hyperadrenocorticism, also called Cushing’s disease)

Ectoparasites (fleas)

Allergies

Seasonal alopecia in dogs

Dogs can also get seasonal flank alopecia, which happens most often in the winter months.

“The cause for this condition isn’t yet fully understood, but it is believed that it is due to normal hormonal changes that occur when the days are shorter,” Dr. Jones said.

Flank alopecia typically results in hair loss along both sides of a dog’s abdomen, often symmetrical on both sides. When the hair loss occurs, the skin that peeks through is usually darker in color compared to the rest of the body.

“Fortunately, with seasonal alopecia, the hair tends to start to fall out in the fall and grows back in the spring,” Dr. Jones added.

Alopecia in dogs treatment

Like many conditions, treatment for alopecia depends on the cause.

“Hereditary alopecia and seasonal alopecia are really just cosmetic, so treatment is not necessary,” Dr. Jones said. “If you do want the hair to grow back faster, studies show that melatonin increases hair growth, and your veterinarian can give you the appropriate dose for your dog.”

In other cases where the alopecia is caused by a specific medical condition, a visit to your vet is recommended for diagnosis and treatment.

Preventing alopecia in dogs

Alopecia is preventable in dogs when it’s caused by things we can control.

“For instance, it’s important that dogs are on flea prevention year round, and that dog parents make sure any clothing or collars aren’t too tight, as they can rub the hair off if they are too tight on your dog’s fur,” Dr. Jones said. “Otherwise, other conditions that cause alopecia are really out of our control.”

If you suspect your pup is suffering from alopecia, a visit to your vet is recommended. We hope it clears up soon and he’s back to looking like himself before you know it!

