Things You Need If You Love A Good Drink As Much As You Love Your Pets
Drinking with dogs and cats 🍻🐶😽
We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.
Getting quality time in with your pets is always fun. Unwinding at 5 p.m. with a glass of wine or a cold beer can be fun, too.
So if you’re looking to combine your two favorite activities, here are some really cool alcohol accessories designed specifically for dog and cat lovers.
Check out these amazing picks (and more) below:
Fun and fashionable!
Slap your name on this mug and you’ll never accidentally drink someone else’s beer again.
This is just too funny. There are also a bunch of different breed options if you want to mix things up (or even collect them all).
Because everyone has at least one friend who celebrates Halloween year-round.
This might be one of the greatest ways to save a half-empty bottle of wine.
Pup puns? Yes, please.
There are a few design options here, just in case an orange tabby chugging doesn’t fit your tastes.
The most meta way to crack that hair-of-the-dog beer.
In case you and your friends are notorious for accidentally sipping each other’s wine.
Add this to your list of “things you never knew existed, but totally need now.”
This corkscrew is great for wine bottles and beer bottles.
If you’ve got a soft spot for beagles, these are for you.
Here’s a flask that’s refreshingly honest.
That’s what pets are for, right?
It turns out corgi butts are good for keeping your leftover wine tasting great. 😂
These are a classy and subtle way to show off your cat obsession.
Is there a more fitting way to store Irish whiskey than with a decanter that has an Irish terrier stopper?
For anyone who isn’t afraid to proudly own this particular title.
Our Newsletter