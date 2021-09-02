9 Aesthetic Dog Beds To Match Any Decor Style

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

Your dog needs a new dog bed, but you still want your living room decor to be Insta-worthy.

After all, if you put so much time and effort into picking out the perfect rug-couch-coffee table combo, why would you add a dog bed into the mix that completely throws off the vibe?

Good news — your dog’s bed doesn’t need to actually look like a dog bed. There are so many shapes, varieties and colors available that you can find one to match your interior design style.

The Dodo rounded up some of the coolest, most aesthetic dog beds that will blend into your decor seamlessly, no matter your personal style (or your dog’s).

Best couch dog bed: Cornelia Dog Sofa

Best luxury dog bed: Bottorff Brown Metal Dog House

Best memory foam dog bed: White Tucker Murphy™ Pet Large Faux Fur Dog Bed

Best cave dog bed: Boisvert Felt Pet Cave Toby Hooded/Dome

Best donut dog bed: Anti Anxiety Faux Fur Donut

Best orthopedic dog bed: Adalyn Dog Sofa

Best dog bed with a canopy: Clara Outdoor Hooded Dog Bed

Best fluffy dog bed: Evangelista Doughnut

Best modern dog bed: Kaylor Mid Century Modern Dog Sofa