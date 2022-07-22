4,000 Beagles Are Getting New Homes, Thanks To Animal Rescue Groups

Approximately 4,000 beagles can rest a little easier now.

Earlier this year, it was discovered the beagles were being mistreated at a research facility in Virginia, and thankfully, The Humane Society of the United States is now working together with the U.S. Justice Department to rehome these pups at shelters across the country.

Investigators found that Envigo, a contract research organization which bred these beagles for pharmaceutical research and testing, were in violation of more than 70 federal regulations, including keeping dogs in shelters with temperatures exceeding 85 degrees, withholding food to nursing mothers and their puppies, providing inadequate veterinary care and using euthanasia without a sedative — among other horrible acts.

U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine of Virginia (both D-VA) were among the first government officials to call attention to what was happening at the facility, and this month, a federal judge has ordered thousands of the remaining dogs to finally be released.

As mentioned above, federal authorities are now working with The Humane Society of the United States and animal rescue groups across the country to rehome these pups within the next 60 days.

"It's one of the most daunting rescues that I've ever heard of or have had the privilege of being involved in," John Ramer, the executive director of Kindness Ranch Animal Sanctuary in Wyoming, told NPR. Ramer's organization specializes in rescuing animals who were previously used for scientific research and testing.

"When I carry one dog out of a facility, I can tap it on the head and give it a hug and tell him that everything's gonna be OK," Ramer told NPR. "But pulling 4,000 out ... it's an inconceivable number of dogs."

While the outpouring of support and inquiries from people wanting to adopt a beagle has been incredible to see, the pups won’t be ready for adoption right away.

“It will take some time before these dogs are ready for their new forever homes, as each animal will likely have to undergo some sort of medical treatment, including getting spayed and neutered,” Sue Bell, the executive director of Homeward Trails, a rescue organization in Virginia, told NPR.

“Others may also have bigger, as well as more expensive, health problems to deal with,” Bell added.

Rescue groups providing assistance across the country are truly in the “thick of it” at the moment, and volunteer efforts and monetary donations are likely what they need most at this time.

Looking for ways you can help? The Humane Society of the United States is asking for donations as they take on the task of rehoming the beagles.

Their story now has a new beginning, and we couldn’t be more thrilled about it.