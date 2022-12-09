Mall Security Guards End Up Fawning Over Dog They Were Supposed To Kick Out

A few days ago, Andrea Neira was working in a shop at the Real Plaza Centro Civico, a mall in Peru, when something caught her eye. There, sprawled out comfortably on the mall’s cool walkway tiles near her store, was a random dog. But apparently Neira wasn’t the only one who noticed.

Andrea Neira

As Neira looked on, two mall security guards approached the peaceful pup, presumably having been sent to boot him out — or at least move him from the walkway. The dog, however, wasn’t about to make things easy. “The guards tried to get him out, gently, of course,” Neira told The Dodo. “What the pup did was roll around, belly up, making himself more difficult to grab.” To the dog, it was all just a game. And sure enough, it became one for the guards, too. They soon came to be charmed by the very pup they were meant to evict:

Dodo Shows Foster Diaries Scared Pittie Gets So Happy When He Meets This Guy And His Pack Of Dogs