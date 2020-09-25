8 min read Glow-In-The-Dark Gear Will Make Your Nighttime Walks Even Better Enjoy that midnight game of fetch🌛🐶

When a dog wants to go out, they don't care whether it's midday or midnight. But it can be hard to see during those late night outings, so The Dodo rounded up the best glow-in-the-dark and lighted items to brighten them up. From a full-coverage vest that will help you spot your best friend from 500 feet away, to glow-in-the-dark balls that will illuminate your after-hours fetch sessions, you'll be sure to find an item that fits your nighttime visibility needs. Reflective Dog Harness

Amazon

Give your dog some comfort and yourself peace of mind with this harness. A sturdy metal D-ring for your leash, quick snap buckles, adjustable straps around the neck and chest, and breathable padding already make this harness a must-have for every dog owner, but its reflective straps are what make it absolutely perfect for nighttime walks with your favorite pup. It's available in four sizes — small, medium, large and extra-large — and in six colors — black, pink, orange, blue, camo and red.

Glow-In-The-Dark Fetch Ball

Amazon

Treat your furry friend to a quick post-walk game of fetch. This glow-in-the-dark ball makes it easy for you and your dog to spot wherever it may land as you play. It bounces and also fits perfectly in this ball launcher that will help you throw the ball — not your arm — far out. Plus, it’s top-rack dishwasher safe. It‘s important to note that this isn’t a chew toy. It does have two holes to keep your dog’s tongue from getting stuck. This ball is available in two sizes — 2.5 inches and 3 inches — and comes in either a two-pack or four-pack.

Reflective Dog Vest

Amazon

Protect your dog from low-visibility conditions with this high-visibility reflective vest. It’s made with rip-resistant, waterproof material and is visible from 500 feet away, so you can feel safe knowing drivers will see you and your pup, especially in the evening. This vest is available in five sizes — extra-small, small, medium, large and extra-large — and in five colors — blue, neon yellow, pink, paws and stripes, and red.

Nerf Dog LED Football Toy

Chewy

Continue Sunday night football in your backyard with this Nerf football toy. Simply shake it to light it up so your dog can find it after you throw the perfect spiral for them to catch in your late-night play session. This football is made of rubber and features an LED light. It’s lightweight and portable, and can withstand rough play.

Reflective Rope Leash

Amazon

Avoid not being seen at night with this 5-foot-long leash featuring reflective threads. It has a 360-degree swivel clasp that attaches to your dog’s collar to give them freedom and avoid getting tangled as they go along their walk. It also features an ergonomic foam handle for your comfort and control. Plus, it has more than 6,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. This leash is ideal for medium and large dogs thanks to its durable, double-stitched climbing rope and heavy duty clasp. It’s available in seven colors — black, blue, green, hot pink, orange, purple and red.

Reflective Dog Collar

Amazon

Complete your reflective gear collection by getting a collar to match your reflective harness, vest and leash. This collar features 3M reflective material, a durable buckle and adjustable straps to achieve the most comfortable fit. This collar comes in four sizes according to the size of your dog’s neck: extra-small (9”-13”), small (11”-15”), medium (13”-17”) and large (15”-19”). It also comes in seven colors — blue, hot pink, lime green, orange, purple, red and sky blue.

Reflective Nylon Leash

Amazon

Add this leash into your nighttime leash collection not only for its reflective stitching, but for its charity. For each leash purchased, the company donates one to a dog rescue or shelter. It’s suitable for dogs of all sizes. This leash is available in four sizes and seven colors — black, blue, orange, pink, purple, red and teal.

LED Dog Collar

Amazon