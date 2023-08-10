World's Clingiest Kitten Has Utterly Adorable Attachment Issues

Admittedly, there’s been no international survey to determine which of all kittens in the world would earn the curious distinction of “clingiest” — yet, nevertheless, the answer seems clear. The title goes to a young cat whose attachment style might best be described as "actually attached." Just look at her:

Since TikTok user Toha Abidin posted this video of his family’s kitten, whom he describes as “cosplaying as a cocoon,” millions of people around the globe have gone on to appreciate her adhesive-like antics. But was that just a one-time thing for the kitten, an isolated moment of glued-at-the-hip-edness? Apparently not. A follow-up video posted by Abidin shows the cat in pretty much the same position — attached and dangling from her mom, who, by now, seems well-acquainted with her epic clinginess:

The Dodo reached out to Abidin in hopes of learning more about the clingy kitten, but our requests for comment weren't immediately returned. There's a good chance Abidin was just a bit too encumbered by an adorable hanger-on to answer: