World's Clingiest Kitten Has Utterly Adorable Attachment Issues
Like glue 😂
Admittedly, there’s been no international survey to determine which of all kittens in the world would earn the curious distinction of “clingiest” — yet, nevertheless, the answer seems clear.
The title goes to a young cat whose attachment style might best be described as "actually attached."
Just look at her:
Since TikTok user Toha Abidin posted this video of his family’s kitten, whom he describes as “cosplaying as a cocoon,” millions of people around the globe have gone on to appreciate her adhesive-like antics.
But was that just a one-time thing for the kitten, an isolated moment of glued-at-the-hip-edness?
Apparently not.
A follow-up video posted by Abidin shows the cat in pretty much the same position — attached and dangling from her mom, who, by now, seems well-acquainted with her epic clinginess:
The Dodo reached out to Abidin in hopes of learning more about the clingy kitten, but our requests for comment weren't immediately returned.
There's a good chance Abidin was just a bit too encumbered by an adorable hanger-on to answer:
In a comment online, Abidin mentions that the kitten lost her mother at just a week old, which would help explain her need for that extra closeness — something the Abidins appear to be more than happy to provide.
Here's to wishing for many years of inseparable friendship for the kitten and her family. From the looks of it, they're off to a quite literal start.