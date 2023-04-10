Women Find A Little Nest With The Tiniest Orphaned Babies Inside It

Last month, Sabine Hoppner and her partner, Deborah Ross, were delighted to discover that a tree outside their home in Los Angeles had been selected as a makeshift nursery. It was there that a local hummingbird had constructed a tiny nest in which to lay her eggs. Hoppner and Ross eagerly monitored the little bird’s movements, coming and going to her nest in the tree, until the big day came — her two precious babies finally hatched. But then came trouble.

Sabine Hoppner

Just days after the hummingbird babies emerged from their shells, a powerful storm swept through the region. And though the hummingbird mom tried her best to persist through the heavy winds and rain, she ultimately abandoned her nest and young. Fearing for the baby birds’ fragile lives, Hoppner and Ross decided to try to help. They reached out to Terry Masear of Los Angeles Hummingbird Rescue to find out what they should do next.

Sabine Hoppner

“Terry talked us through bringing the nest into the house, reviving the cold and wet chicks by warming and feeding them and bringing them through the first night,” Hoppner wrote on Facebook.

Sabine Hoppner

Hoppner and Ross used a hair dryer set on low to revive the stunned hummingbird babies. Throughout the night, they then fed them a sugar-water solution on a cotton swab so they could regain their strength.

Sabine Hoppner

It was a labor of love. And, sure enough, it worked.

Sabine Hoppner

By morning, the baby birds were full of energy — ready to begin the next phase of their recovery and rehabilitation under Los Angeles Hummingbird Rescue's expert care.

Sabine Hoppner