Woman's Photo Of Passing Wild Animal Does Not Go As Planned

Emma Richwine works in Yellowstone National Park, and she often sees various wildlife both on the job and on her way home. One night after getting off work, she was heading home when she noticed a group of animals hanging out on the side of the road. One was right by her car as she drove by, and she tried her best to snap a quick photo. Unfortunately, it didn’t turn out quite the way she hoped it would. “I laughed when I saw how the photo ended up,” Richwine told The Dodo. The animal she’d been trying to photograph was a bison — but that’s definitely not what he looked like in the photo she captured.

“This one passed right by my car window and the lighting, speed and lack of decent settings created the crap picture you see now,” Richwine said. Since she was driving, she couldn’t pause to really focus in on the majestic bison, so instead, he just looks like a blob with legs. Oops.

Thankfully, Richwine has seen many bison while on the job, and she’s snapped some pretty great photographs along the way. Bison relaxing by the water, bison making friends with birds — you name it, she’s photographed it. Richwine has even captured bison in the dark before, and it’s turned out all right — this just wasn’t her night.

