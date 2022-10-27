Woman Writes Note Asking Neighbor To Stop Putting Bread In Birdbath — Then Catches Real Culprit

About 6 weeks ago, Ann Dixon started having the weirdest problem. Someone wouldn’t stop leaving bread in the birdbath on her front lawn. “I thought that a passerby was putting it in there,” Dixon told The Dodo. “I was annoyed that they were feeding the birds bread as I know it’s not an ideal diet for them and because it made the water very messy. I used to scoop it out if I caught it in time and change the water.”

Ann Dixon

The bread started appearing in the birdbath on a regular basis. While Dixon admired the dedication of whoever was trying to feed the birds, she also wasn’t loving having to clean out bread from the birdbath every day. In an attempt to tackle the situation, she drafted up a sign politely asking her neighbors to stop, taped it to the birdbath and crossed her fingers.

Ann Dixon

Of course, the sign didn’t work. The bread, and even some french fries, kept showing up. Dixon grew more and more frustrated — until finally, she discovered who the culprit was. “I saw a crow on the edge of my lawn with a full bread roll in his mouth,” Dixon said. “He eyeballed me, and I stood very still. He then continued to strut across the lawn and fly up onto the edge of the birdbath, and then he deposited the bread roll into the water. The penny dropped that he was the culprit. I was gobsmacked, my face would have been a picture. I raced inside to tell my husband as I had been bellyaching to him for weeks about this random bread.”

Ann Dixon

All that time, Dixon had thought it was one of her neighbors dropping the bread in her birdbath. Instead, it was just a crow trying to soften up his food. No wonder her sign was ignored. The culprit couldn’t read it.

Ann Dixon