Woman Working In Garden Finds An Intruder Hiding In Plain Sight

The other day, Linda MohrParaskevopoulos decided to renovate her vegetable garden. The Virginia resident hoped to raise the garden by a few feet, so she reached her hand into one of the cinderblocks holding it up. Expecting to feel dirt underneath the cinderblock, MohrParaskevopoulos jumped when her fingertips grazed something cold, slimy and alive. “The shock of it being so close made me scream,” MohrParaskevopoulos told The Dodo. To her surprise, a sleepy toad was burrowed inside the cinderblock, completely hidden in plain sight.

“We have so many toads,” MohrParaskevopoulos said. “They burrow over the winter everywhere and come out in spring.” Luckily, MohrParaskevopoulos is used to toads hibernating in her yard, so she knew just what to do with the little one. “I took a shovel, went under her and moved her to a flower garden,” MohrParaskevopoulos said. “This was relatively early spring, and I'm not sure she was quite awake yet.”

MohrParaskevopoulos placed the toad carefully in a shady flower bed, where she stayed for a few days before hopping away to her new destination. “For the next two days, she sat in the flower garden and then was gone,” MohrParaskevopoulos said.

