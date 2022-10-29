Woman Weeping At Graveside Looks Up And Sees An 'Angel'

It can often be difficult to find comfort while in the dark depths of sadness — especially while mourning the loss of a loved one. But for grief-stricken María José Sáez Orte, comfort found her.

María José Sáez Orte

One day, while visiting the resting place of someone close to her who’d recently passed away, Orte was seemingly inconsolable. After she tearfully settled down at their graveside, however, a figure soon appeared to bring her solace. It was a random dog. He’d come to offer his warm presence — and a loving paw. “Today, I went to say goodbye to the person I loved the most … and this puppy arrived,” Orte wrote. Here’s that moment on video:

