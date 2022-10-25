Woman Walks Into Her Room And Finds A Stranger In Her Bed

Recently, on a cold and rainy morning in England, Holly Edwards was at home preparing to start her workday when, suddenly, the quiet of that early hour was unexpectedly broken. “Whilst I was in the kitchen getting my lunch ready for the day, my roommate started freaking,” Edwards told The Dodo. Her roommate had come to discover the pair were not alone.

Turns out, a few minutes earlier, Edwards’ roommate had left open a back door to their garden. In that time, a wild local was passing by. He evidently interpreted the open door as an invitation to come inside. It was a fox. And he didn’t hesitate to make himself feel at home. Edwards found him settled in snuggly in her bed, happy to be out of the rain and cold. It came as quite a shock:

Edwards was understandably startled by the uninvited guest — but it didn't take long before she felt awe as well. "[He] was really beautiful!" Edwards said. "I’m actually quite terrified of [foxes] usually, but this one was really cute." Adorable as he was, however, Edwards didn't want him to get too comfortable in her room.

