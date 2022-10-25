Woman Walks Into Her Room And Finds A Stranger In Her Bed
Recently, on a cold and rainy morning in England, Holly Edwards was at home preparing to start her workday when, suddenly, the quiet of that early hour was unexpectedly broken.
“Whilst I was in the kitchen getting my lunch ready for the day, my roommate started freaking,” Edwards told The Dodo.
Her roommate had come to discover the pair were not alone.
Turns out, a few minutes earlier, Edwards’ roommate had left open a back door to their garden. In that time, a wild local was passing by. He evidently interpreted the open door as an invitation to come inside.
It was a fox. And he didn’t hesitate to make himself feel at home.
Edwards found him settled in snuggly in her bed, happy to be out of the rain and cold. It came as quite a shock:
Edwards was understandably startled by the uninvited guest — but it didn't take long before she felt awe as well.
"[He] was really beautiful!" Edwards said. "I’m actually quite terrified of [foxes] usually, but this one was really cute."
Adorable as he was, however, Edwards didn't want him to get too comfortable in her room.
Deciding it best to help instill a bit more wariness for humans in the fox, Edwards and her roommate made some noises to gently spook him away. And with that, the fox made his exit back out the door.
It all happened in a matter of minutes — but it'll be something Edwards won't soon forget.
"Definitely a memorable encounter. The whole thing was so bizarre because we haven’t even seen foxes around here before," she said. "I think, if anything, it’s made me less scared of them. Or maybe that’s the adrenaline talking. Sure was cute, though!"