Woman Walks Into Backyard And Stumbles On Deadly Family Hiding Under Her Hose

The other day, a woman in Phoenix, Arizona, was startled when she went into her backyard and found a noisy visitor hiding behind her garden hose. Concerned, the woman called Marissa Maki from Rattlesnake Solutions.

TikTok/that.snake.chick

When Maki arrived, the experienced snake rescuer realized she wasn’t dealing with just one rattlesnake. This snake was a mom, and she was protecting her five snakelets. “I was really excited,” Maki told The Dodo. “I love snakes, and seeing all the fresh little babies always makes me happy.” Carefully, Maki scoured the gravel for all of the snakes and used a grabbing tool to move the mama and her babies into a bucket.

Once safely contained in the bucket, Maki took the snakes to a nearby reserve. Soon, the snake family found a new home in an abandoned pack rat nest — a common resting place for wild snakes who want to stay out of the heat.

TikTok/that.snake.chick