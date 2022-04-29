Woman Wakes Up To Find Dog Judging Her For Sleeping In

This is Daiki — a sweet dog who loves nothing more than heading outdoors to play in the morning. But what Daiki doesn’t love is being delayed from doing so.

Recently, Daiki’s owner, Sandy, awoke to find her dog standing at the foot of her bed. Sandy hadn’t overslept that morning — at least in her opinion — but one look at the dog’s expression made it clear that he felt differently. “He made noise with his little legs to wake me up,” Sandy told The Dodo. “He wanted to go out and play. And when he wants something, he stares at me.” Daiki cast what seemed to be a judgmental glare her way, as if to say, “Come on, Sandy. Haven’t you slept enough?”

Sandy had gotten the message. And fortunately, Daiki didn’t have to wait much longer for Sandy to rise and take him outside.