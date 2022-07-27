Woman Using Hidden Camera To Find Lost Dog Catches Someone Else Instead

Devon Thomas Treadwell was on a mission to find Mimi, a lost dog suspected of being in her area. Thomas Treadwell put bowls of water and peanut butter in front of a small motion-activated video camera on a farm in Minnesota, hopeful that she might catch Mimi walking by for a snack.

But when Thomas Treadwell checked her footage, she saw someone else entirely.

It was a local woodchuck, who clearly couldn’t believe his luck.