Woman Uses Tangerine ‘Force Field’ To Keep Cat From Destroying Christmas Tree Every Year

Victor is a very confident cat who has only one fear: tangerines. For as long as his mom can remember, Victor has cowered at the sight of tangerines, and any other similar orange fruit, and won’t go anywhere near them — which is why, every year, she uses them to protect the Christmas tree.

Irene Olocco

Victor isn’t a huge fan of house rules, and one of the big ones is “don’t destroy the Christmas tree.” After the tree is set up each holiday season, Victor’s mom, Irene Olocco, surrounds it with a tangerine “force field,” and it keeps Victor from trying to destroy the tree. “I’ve used the tangerine method since 2019,” Olocco told The Dodo. “Tangerines are still 100 percent effective on Victor. He doesn't touch the tree.”

Irene Olocco

Olocco feels the tiniest bit guilty about using Victor’s arch-nemesis to protect the Christmas tree, but it works way too well to stop now. She has two other cats besides Victor, but unfortunately, they don’t fear tangerines the same way. “Both Gedeone and Ferdinand are immune to tangerines,” Olocco said. “Luckily, Gedeone doesn't care about Xmas decorations. Ferdinand, on the other side, is very playful. He doesn't touch the tree, but sometimes he plays with [the] tangerines, breaking the force field. In these occasions, Victor is super ready to run under the tree.”

Irene Olocco