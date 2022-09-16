Woman Turns Chicken Coop Into A Disco Party, And Her Birds' Reaction Is Priceless

When Mona Bahraini and her husband first adopted chickens four years ago, they immediately fell in love. Now, they live on five acres in Sacramento and have a whole bunch of chickens, ducks and a goose, and Bahraini spends a lot of time caring for them and trying to make sure they have the best life possible. Bahraini also owns and runs a local plant shop, The Prickly Pear, that specializes in succulents and cacti, so she’s very in touch with nature and wildlife. She’s been trying to find ways to keep the chickens enriched and entertained — and she just discovered the coolest way to do that.

“I recently learned about chicken enrichment and was exploring different toys for them,” Bahraini told The Dodo. “A friend from Alaska said she hung a disco ball for her chickens and she swears they produce more eggs because it makes them happy! Chickens/birds tend to like reflective things.” Bahraini decided to give the disco ball a try and hung one up in the chicken coop. When she turned it on, they were a little confused at first, but it didn’t take long for them to get used to it, and then they were completely in love. “[They] quickly grew enamored with all the colors,” Bahraini said. “They would just calmly stare at it and make calm chirping sounds. My goose, Ms. Harriet, was instantly into it before the rest. She stared at it as if she was looking at a shooting star. It was the cutest thing.”

After seeing how much the chickens love their disco party, Bahraini has been exploring other ways she can upgrade their coop to keep them entertained, in addition to everything she already does. They’re definitely one lucky flock of birds. “I ordered them a picnic table so they can hop on the bench chairs and eat their daily snacks on it and learn how to share,” Bahraini said. “I have a swing for them, a chain that I hang that has a little basket at [the] bottom where I put tomatoes and lettuce for them to peck at, [and I] play classical music for them at times because music is soothing for everyone and everything.” The chickens get to party at the disco for a few hours two to three times a week, and they have such a blast each and every time. The moral of the story? Chickens love disco. Who would have guessed?