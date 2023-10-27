Woman Thought She'd Adopted A 'Calm' Cat — Then She Brought Him Home
She was wrong 😂
There are few things more soothing to the human spirit than being in the presence of chilled-out cat, curled up and purring — the perfect picture of peace and tranquility. It's a feeling that's contagious.
So it's no wonder then that, after deciding to adopt a new kitten, TikTok user Gabrielle Chabot found herself drawn to the calmest-seeming cat available. While the other kitties bounced around rambunctiously, the kitten who stole Chabot’s heart had a noticeably serene vibe.
He was just who Chabot was looking for. But then she took him home.
Turns out, her new cat, Harry, wasn’t so calm after all.
Though not exactly substantiated by science, tortoiseshell-colored cats like Harry evidently have a reputation for being a bit more wild and energetic than most.
“Torti parent here. I literally have never met a calm tortoiseshell,” one commenter on TikTok wrote.
“Torties are not calm,” another added. “They’re a hoot.”
Chabot may have gotten more than she bargained for when she adopted Harry — but judging from the look of happiness on her face, she wouldn’t have him any other way.