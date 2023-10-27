Woman Thought She'd Adopted A 'Calm' Cat — Then She Brought Him Home

There are few things more soothing to the human spirit than being in the presence of chilled-out cat, curled up and purring — the perfect picture of peace and tranquility. It's a feeling that's contagious.

So it's no wonder then that, after deciding to adopt a new kitten, TikTok user Gabrielle Chabot found herself drawn to the calmest-seeming cat available. While the other kitties bounced around rambunctiously, the kitten who stole Chabot’s heart had a noticeably serene vibe.

He was just who Chabot was looking for. But then she took him home.