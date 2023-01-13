Woman Sees A Guy Feeding Some Birds — Then Realizes Something's Off

Stefanie Bergunder was walking towards a hospital in Carmel, Indiana, when she noticed a guy standing at the entrance feeding some birds, and she immediately got excited. “I wanted to join him in checking out the birds and [feeding] them,” Bergunder told The Dodo.

As she got closer, it looked to her as if the guy was actually releasing a rehabilitated bird, and she became concerned when she noticed the bird wasn’t moving from his hand. She wasn’t sure what was going on — and then it all clicked into place. “I realized it was a statue after a car moved,” Bergunder said. “I was able to see the whole scene, and the ‘guy’ was standing in snow wearing a tank top and shorts, at which point I saw the other birds around him that didn't fly away either. I was actually pretty bummed it wasn't real because I wanted to feed the birds too and find out the story of how or why he was releasing the bird. Instead, I just acted like I wasn't heading his way and just went [into] the building.”

Bergunder was mildly embarrassed and couldn’t get over how real the statue looked. She posted the photo online to see if other people agreed with her, and they absolutely did. “People have truly thought it was a real guy in the pictures, especially because I took pictures from two different angles, so it appears that he was in motion,” Bergunder said.

