Woman Taking Out Trash Finds Puppy Waiting For Someone To Notice Him

Recently, rescuers from Stray Rescue of St. Louis in Missouri were called about a small puppy who’d been abandoned near a public dumpster. The scared pup shook with sadness — until a Good Samaritan came along and called the rescue. Thankfully, they rushed right over to help. But first, they gave him the cutest name.

Stray Rescue of St. Louis

“Shoestring was found by a sweet and kind person who was taking her trash out,” Natalie Thompson, Stray Rescue of St. Louis employee, told The Dodo. “She saw the puppy tied to the fence with a shoestring — hence how he got his name. He was shaking from nerves, so she called us, and sat with him until our team arrived.” The sweet pup needed out of this situation and into a good home. Thompson and the team made sure to get Shoestring checked by a vet, they gave him a good meal, and showered him with love.

Stray Rescue of St. Louis

“He’s a sweet older puppy, in good health,” Thompson said. “We’re not sure why he was tied up and abandoned.” Shoestring soon forgot about the bad parts of that day as he settled into the comforting arms of the rescue staff. “Once he knew he was safe, he melted into a total lovebug!” Thompson said. “He loves other dogs and all people. He’s cuddly and kind and loves to play and wrestle.”

Stray Rescue of St. Louis

For now, Shoestring is staying with a foster family, but he’ll go up for adoption after he’s neutered. The only requirement is that potential adopters already have a vibrant, playful dog so that Shoestring can truly have the second chance he deserves. “He’s doing great,” Thompson said. “A loving foster family came to get him so he didn’t have to stay in our shelter, which is beyond full. There was no room for him to stay here, so we’re happy he’s loving life in his foster home and is so grateful to them.”