Woman Takes Photo Of Leaf Pile And Notices Someone Hiding Inside

Kathy Yates was on her morning neighborhood walk, taking in all the beauty nature has to offer, with her phone in hand. Yates is always on the lookout for different animals near her yard and garden while on these relaxing hikes to capture in a photo. And she especially enjoys finding a hidden gem, such as a perfectly camouflaged amphibian.

“We have toads that like to hang out under the security light in our shop, and I have a flower bed fairly close by,” Yates told The Dodo. “They either dig themselves down in the mulch of the flower bed or dig themselves into the leaves that blow in.” The toad was sitting to the left of the drainpipe with leaves covering his head. If Yates hadn’t looked close enough, she wouldn’t have noticed him. She took a picture and left him alone.

“I didn’t see him right away, but noticed him as I walked by,” Yates said. “I let him be [because] I wanted him to feel comfortable and know it was a safe place for him.” This toad seemed in his element while hiding beneath the pile, carefully tucked between various leaves of all colors and sizes.

