Woman Strolling Through Park Discovers Someone Hiding From The Summer Sun

The other day, a woman in Southern California was walking through a park when she spotted someone white and fluffy tucked behind a building. She walked closer to the suspicious pile of fur, and soon she was standing face-to-face with a lonely dog.

Suzette Hall

With the summer sun intensifying by the minute, the woman knew that she needed to rescue the pup as soon as possible. But when she leaned over to pet him, he bolted as far away from her as possible. That’s when she called Logan’s Legacy dog rescue for assistance. “He really needed help, but he just wouldn’t go to anybody,” Suzette Hall, founder of Logan’s Legacy, told The Dodo. “He would run away. Then he’d go back to his same spot behind the building, where it was shady and safe.”

The dog, later named Mulligan, was wary of his rescuers. Each time they’d get close enough to catch him, he’d run from their grasp. So, Hall placed a few high-value treats in her humane dog trap and waited for the hungry pup to take the bait. At first, Mulligan sprinted away from Hall and her crate. But, suddenly, his nose caught the scent of something enticing. “He started to run from us, but then he did a double take,” Hall said. “He sniffed the treats in the trap as he went by, and he turned around as fast as he could. He ran right into the trap.” Finally, Mulligan was safe in Hall’s crate and out of the intense sun.

As he gobbled up his treats, Hall carried Mulligan’s crate to her car. A few minutes into his freedom ride, Mulligan surprised Hall by doing something completely unexpected. “I could literally hear him sighing in the back,” Hall said. “I’ve never seen a dog fall asleep so fast and so soundly. He knew that he was safe.”

Hall took Mulligan to Camino Pet Hospital, where a loving team of veterinarians gave the pup a clean bill of health. Then, he was ready to go to foster care. Mulligan’s still in foster care today, and he is thriving in his new environment. Hall hopes to find a forever home for the sweet pup soon, but, for now, she’s just happy that he’s safe in a home, where he belongs.

And Mulligan couldn’t agree more. “He’s so happy now, he just smiles all the time,” Hall said. “He’s as sweet as can be. I really, really love him.”