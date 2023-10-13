Woman Stops Short When She Sees Sad Animal Cowering In Garage
He was huddled in the corner 😔
In suburban Wodonga, Australia, residents live in harmony with surrounding wildlife, like the mob of kangaroos who reside on the nearby Huon Hill. Usually these animals keep their distance. But recently, a woman was stunned when she walked past a house in the neighborhood and realized there was a young wild animal cowering in the corner of the carport all alone.
The woman made sure the little kangaroo was safely within the fence, then she called Wildlife Victoria. Soon, rescuers from Kangaloola Wildlife Shelter were on the scene.
Rescuers were glad the ‘roo was contained and that he appeared to have minor injuries. They safely sedated the lost animal, then moved him to the shelter for further examination.
“Thankfully, he did not struggle too much,” Chris Lehmann of Kangaloola Wildlife Shelter told The Dodo.
Safe at the shelter, rescuers bandaged the kangaroo’s toes, which were damaged from running along the asphalt. The kangaroo was wary of shelter staff, a sure sign that he was ready to return to the wild, where he belonged.
“He is a feisty young male,” Lehmann said.
Once fully recovered, the ‘roo was released in Hidden Valley near Huon Hill, where his mob was believed to be located.
Free again, the kangaroo happily hopped away, surely feeling glad that his brush with suburbia had come to an end.