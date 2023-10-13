Woman Stops Short When She Sees Sad Animal Cowering In Garage

In suburban Wodonga, Australia, residents live in harmony with surrounding wildlife, like the mob of kangaroos who reside on the nearby Huon Hill. Usually these animals keep their distance. But recently, a woman was stunned when she walked past a house in the neighborhood and realized there was a young wild animal cowering in the corner of the carport all alone.

Facebook/Kangaloola Wildlife Shelter

The woman made sure the little kangaroo was safely within the fence, then she called Wildlife Victoria. Soon, rescuers from Kangaloola Wildlife Shelter were on the scene.

Facebook/Kangaloola Wildlife Shelter

Rescuers were glad the ‘roo was contained and that he appeared to have minor injuries. They safely sedated the lost animal, then moved him to the shelter for further examination. “Thankfully, he did not struggle too much,” Chris Lehmann of Kangaloola Wildlife Shelter told The Dodo.

Facebook/Kangaloola Wildlife Shelter

Safe at the shelter, rescuers bandaged the kangaroo’s toes, which were damaged from running along the asphalt. The kangaroo was wary of shelter staff, a sure sign that he was ready to return to the wild, where he belonged. “He is a feisty young male,” Lehmann said.

Facebook/Kangaloola Wildlife Shelter