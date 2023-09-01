Woman Stops Short When She Sees 'Giant Peacock' On Skyscraper

Recently, Selena Sheikh was participating in Singapore’s annual Music Run, a music-themed running festival, when her friend noticed something strange on one of the skyscrapers above their heads. There, on the roof of a building, appeared to be an enormous peacock.

Facebook/Selena Sheikh

Sheikh was dumbfounded. Peacocks are extremely uncommon in the city and can usually only be found in Sentosa, an island off the country’s southern coast. And besides, this one seemed way too big.

Lideweij Leen via Shutterstock

When Sheikh and her friend finally zoomed in on the photo, they couldn’t help but laugh as they realized what was actually going on. “We were beside ourselves,” Sheikh told The Dodo.

Facebook/Selena Sheikh