Woman Stops In Her Tracks When She Sees Someone Small And Fuzzy Hiding In Woods

The other day, Rian Feldman was out running errands when she received a heartbreaking message. Apparently, there was a piglet wandering in the woods nearby, and neighbors suspected he’d been on his own for days. Feldman, the president and founder of Uncle Neil’s Home, knew that this little pig had likely escaped a breeder. She also knew that finding him in such a vast rural area would be like finding a needle in a haystack. So when she eventually spotted a sweet face peeking out from the woods, she was stunned. “I couldn’t believe my eyes,” Feldman told The Dodo.

Instagram/uncleneilshome

Feldman knew that she had to be cautious. If she ran towards the pig, he would likely get scared and bolt. For the next four hours, Feldman sat in the grass near the woods, trying to show the frightened pig that he could trust her. “I immediately sat down in front of him to get on his level, and I spoke in a calm voice to

relax him and show him that I wasn’t a threat,” Feldman said.

Instagram/uncleneilshome

Soon, the pig gained confidence and started taking cashews from Feldman’s hand. Feldman knew the moment to catch him was approaching, but she had to be fast. She likely only had one chance. In a flash, Feldman scooped the pig into her sweatshirt and held him tightly. The pig was anxious at first, but once he was safe in the car, he relaxed in his rescuer’s arms. “The moment I got him in my car, we both relaxed and settled down and sat there for 10 minutes just resting and decompressing,” Feldman said. “He sat on my lap peacefully the entire ride home.”

Instagram/uncleneilshome

Back at Uncle Neil’s Home, Feldman assessed the pig for injuries and decided to name him Cashew, after the snack that had coaxed him to safety. Cashew began treatment for a skin infection and was given lots of fluffy blankets and a teddy bear to keep him company.

After a few days in Feldman’s care, Cashew’s sweet personality began to shine through. “Cashew is just a baby,” Feldman said. “He loves jumping all over his bear and eating applesauce — his favorite snack. He loves to crawl in his blankies and nap under his heat lamp in his bed.”

Uncle Neil's Home