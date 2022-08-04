Woman Spots Two Black Eyes In Bushes And Rushes To Help

As Jen Edmondson left her house one night, she spotted something peeking out from the bushes beneath her mailbox. Upon closer inspection, Edmondson discovered a pair of kind, black eyes staring up at her. A big, white dog had been left all alone and needed help. Edmondson immediately knew what she had to do.

“When I realized he was in dire need of help, my heart took over,” Edmondson told The Dodo. She took a video of the stray dog and posted it to a community Facebook page, inquiring if anyone might’ve lost their pet. She then hurried home to grab food and water for the parched pup and waited for responses to her post. It turns out, many had seen the dog around town, but no one knew where he lived. It appeared as though he had no home at all.

A local vet suggested Edmondson foster the pup through a rescue like Columbus Rescue Dogs. With a geriatric dog to care for at home, Edmondson wasn’t sure if she had the time or resources to house another pet. But she took a leap of faith, and pretty soon, the rescued dog was stretched out on the cool pavement of her garage — happy to finally receive the love and care he needed.

Edmondson named her new foster Gibbous, because the night he was found, a beautiful waxing gibbous moon shone in the sky. Gibbous has become a dependable, comforting constant in Edmondson’s life — much like the waxing and waning of the moon. “He is the most loving, gentle, sweet dog I think I have ever met,” Edmondson said. “He enjoys treats (of course) and loves to run after the ATV.”

Edmondson still isn’t sure whether she will formally adopt Gibbous, but she’s loving every moment learning all about him. “He is very independent and decides whether or not he wants to do what you ask of him,” Edmondson said. “He is just an absolute love — a gentle giant — which you can see just by looking into his big, expressive brown eyes.” Gibbous, who has a roof over his head and plenty of Edmondson’s love and affection, is loving every moment, too.