Woman Spots Strange Sign On Tree — Then Notices Someone Standing Next To It

The other day, Leah Saunders Goldstein was driving near her home in Florida when something curious caught her eye. There, high up in a tree, written in big block letters, was a sign.

Leah Saunders Goldstein

Someone, for whatever reason, wanted people to know that their dog (or dogs) climbs trees, and that they were fine. It seemed like a pretty random message to share with the world. Like, “OK?” But then, in an instant, it all made sense with some added context. “I was reading the sign and then, before I knew it, a dog was there too,” Goldstein told The Dodo. “I was totally shocked.” This is what she saw:

Goldstein was surprised to spot an arboreal Chihuahua in the neighborhood. But, as it turns out, that’s actually exactly where the pup belongs. Her name is Daisy. She lives in the house on that corner.

Lisa Levine

Lisa Levine and her family adopted Daisy last year and soon came to learn that she’s a tree-loving pup. After being let out into the backyard for one of the first times, Daisy figured out she could scale that tree and keep tabs on the world beyond. People passing by, however, assumed that she was stuck. “A neighbor told us our dog was in the tree,” Levine told The Dodo. “That’s how it all began.”

Leah Saunders Goldstein

Some days, small crowds of people would gather beneath the tree, concerned that the dog couldn’t get down. One day, a group even decided to call 911 for help. Passersby knocking on Levine’s door became a constant thing. “I thanked them for their concern and assured them she was fine,” Levine said. “They looked at me like I was insane.” Truth is, though, Daisy never gets stuck. She’s able to climb up and down the tree easily on her own.

To assuage future concerns about Daisy in the tree, a family friend of the Levines decided to make them that sign. And with that, people seem to have stopped worrying so much about Daisy. But it hasn’t stopped the inquiries. “Now, [when Daisy isn’t in the tree,] people ask us to let her out so they can see her,” Levine said. “She’s the sweetest little thing ever.”

Lisa Levine