Woman Spots Someone Terrifyingly Cute Hiding On A Tree Can you find him? 👀

Kelsey Panda was out on her lunch break when she suddenly realized she was being watched. Eight tiny eyes stared up at her from a nearby tree trunk.

Kelsey Panda

“[I] went to lean my hand on the tree but saw something move, so I had a closer look and saw this little guy chilling on the tree trunk,” Panda told The Dodo. A Lichen Huntsman spider was blending in perfectly with the mottled bark of the tree. The 2-and-a-half-inch-long spider matched the surface and texture of the lichen growing on the tree, giving it a crusty, leaf-like appearance. “The pattern was so beautiful it really was mesmerizing,” Panda said.

Dodo Shows Comeback Kids S5 E5 Family Stops At Nothing To Help Their Great Dane Run

Kelsey Panda

For Panda, finding her little lunch buddy was a nice surprise. “I’ve lived in Cairns, Queensland, most of my life and haven't seen a spider quite like it before,” Panda said. “But I suppose we can see why.” She made sure to snap a few photos of the spider pulling his disappearing act. Can you find him?

Kelsey Panda

Huntsman spiders eat a variety of insects and actively hunt their prey instead of using a web. And their insect abatement makes them useful pest management in a garden. They are not considered dangerous and do not bite unless provoked. A bite from a huntsman can cause some minor pain, inflammation and nausea. Panda wasn’t afraid of the spider any more than the spider seemed to be concerned with her. “It was just a nice little lunchtime bonus for me,” Panda said. “Its little eyes were watching me while I took the photo, then just remained where it was until I left.”