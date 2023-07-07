Woman Spots Pile Of Fluff At Base Of Tree And Ends Up Saving 2 Lives

When wildlife rehabber Leslie Greene recently got a call about a pair of baby animals stranded on the grounds of a local golf club, she hurried to the scene. As Greene gazed over the field, her eyes fell on a pile of fluff at the base of a large pine tree. The distressed bird was a baby great horned owl who’d tumbled out of his nest and had no way back home. Nearby, the owl’s sibling, who’d also fallen out of the tree, was nestled under a metal pipe.

TikTok/greenewildlife

Greene was immediately struck with a number of questions. “I was concerned when I first saw them for a few reasons,” Greene told The Dodo. “Were they hurt? Are they sick? Did they injure themselves when they fell?”

TikTok/greenewildlife

After taking stock of the situation, Greene called a fellow wildlife rehabilitator with experience in raptor rehab. The raptor rehabber guided Greene through assessing the owlets’ health. After examining the owls, Greene determined they were healthy and ready to re-nest. Though she’d never re-nested a pair of owls before, Greene felt confident that, with the help of the raptor rehabber, she’d be able to get the babies back where they belonged.

Greene carefully moved the babies to their new makeshift nest — a laundry basket lined with pine needles and leaves. The basket was then strapped to the tree and hoisted a few feet off the ground, away from predators.

TikTok/greenewildlife