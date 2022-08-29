Woman Spots Moth Hanging Out And Can't Believe What's Written On Her Wings

When Denise Lewallen’s daughter first spotted an imperial moth, just hanging out and doing her thing, she wasn’t too fazed. Then, she noticed the moth’s wings — and immediately raced to snap a photo. She shared the photo with her mother, and Lewallen quickly asked if she could share the photo on Facebook to show everyone else the wonder her daughter had captured.

Denise Lewallen

Imperial moths are known to be yellow with red, brown and purple splotches all over their wings. These splotches can often create varying patterns, and for this particular moth, her pattern was special — because it contained both a face and the name “Anna.” As soon as Lewallen shared the photo on Facebook, everyone had so much fun sharing their reactions to the incredibly unique-looking moth. Imperial moths are all pretty cool-looking, for sure, but this one was absolutely next level.

Shutterstock.com/GenOne360