Woman Spots 'Lump' In Road During Flood — And Goes On To Save A Life
"I was overwhelmed with joy, unable to control my happy tears."
The other day, after hours of heavy rain caused widespread flooding near her home in Australia, Lady Penelope decided to head out and survey the damage.
“It had been a devastating morning,” Penelope told The Dodo. “I needed to get out of the house.”
Little could Penelope have guessed at the time that she was about to save a life.
While crossing a small bridge where high waters were beginning to subside, Penelope noticed something on the path ahead.
“As I walked down the muddy edge of the flood waters, a little black lump washed up,” she said.
At first, Penelope thought it was a baby duck who’d perished. But then she got a closer look.
“I realized it was a young platypus — so small, so lifeless,” she said.
Penelope knew she had to help.
Using two fingers, Penelope began gently performing CPR on the small platypus in a desperate bid to revive him after he'd apparently drowned. She wasn't sure it would work. But incredibly, it did.
After a few moments, he stirred back to life.
"When [the platypus] spluttered and started breathing, I was overwhelmed with joy, unable to control my happy tears," Penelope said. "I just sat in the mud beside the precious little guy and wept. I just talked to him — told him he was going to be OK and felt an overwhelming sense of love."
And in the end, he was OK.
Penelope looked on as the platypus waddled back to the waterline, waded in and swam away. Thankfully, because she'd stopped to try and save him, the platypus had been given a second chance — but Penelope feels grateful as well.
"It was one of the most beautiful experiences of my life," she said, hoping others might take inspiration to help animals in need. "Please encourage people to stop, to check, to be kind, to allow for miracles. Love, always."
Sometimes, that can make all the difference.