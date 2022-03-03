Woman Spots 'Lump' In Road During Flood — And Goes On To Save A Life

The other day, after hours of heavy rain caused widespread flooding near her home in Australia, Lady Penelope decided to head out and survey the damage. “It had been a devastating morning,” Penelope told The Dodo. “I needed to get out of the house.” Little could Penelope have guessed at the time that she was about to save a life.

Lady Penelope

While crossing a small bridge where high waters were beginning to subside, Penelope noticed something on the path ahead. “As I walked down the muddy edge of the flood waters, a little black lump washed up,” she said. At first, Penelope thought it was a baby duck who’d perished. But then she got a closer look. “I realized it was a young platypus — so small, so lifeless,” she said. Penelope knew she had to help.

Lady Penelope

Using two fingers, Penelope began gently performing CPR on the small platypus in a desperate bid to revive him after he'd apparently drowned. She wasn't sure it would work. But incredibly, it did. After a few moments, he stirred back to life. "When [the platypus] spluttered and started breathing, I was overwhelmed with joy, unable to control my happy tears," Penelope said. "I just sat in the mud beside the precious little guy and wept. I just talked to him — told him he was going to be OK and felt an overwhelming sense of love." And in the end, he was OK.

Lady Penelope