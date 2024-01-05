Woman Spots Gray Blob On Utility Pole — Then Realizes It's Someone Needing Help

Among the row of houses in Danielle Van Bakel's quiet suburban neighborhood stands a tall utility pole stretching over one hundred feet into the sky. Van Bakel's used to seeing the pole tower over her yard in South Australia, but on one particular day, she noticed something unusual: A gray blob attached to its center. As she focussed on the object, she quickly realized it was breathing.

The animal, whom she soon identified as a possum, appeared to be hanging out on the pole, enjoying the view. But Van Bakel had a sinking feeling that something wasn’t quite right, so she decided to investigate further. “[I]t felt weird, him being up there,” Van Bakel wrote in a Facebook comment, “but even if it turned out he was just happily chilling … [it’s] still worth the check.” After getting a closer look, Van Bakel realized that the possum wasn’t casually hanging out on the pole — he was holding on for his life. The Good Samaritan immediately dialed every wildlife rescue in the area before reaching Southern Koala and Echidna Rescue (SKER). A SKER rescuer drove to Van Bakel’s house a few moments later and confirmed her worst fear. “[P]oor thing had its tail caught and was stuck up there,” Van Bakel wrote.

Thankfully, the SKER rescuer was able to untangle the possum’s tail and carefully lower him to the ground. After approximately seven hours of hanging on to the hot pole on a humid day, the possum was finally safe. Van Bakel breathed a sigh of relief as she watched SKER drive away with the resilient possum in tow. The rescuer took the little guy straight to their veterinary clinic and gave him a thorough checkup. Apart from being dehydrated, the SKER team was happy to discover that the possum was overall healthy — including his pinched tail.

The tough possum is still recovering from his harrowing adventure at SKER’s headquarters. His new friends are confident that he’ll feel like himself again soon, and they attribute the successful rescue to Van Bakel’s quick thinking. “Thankfully, his tail seems to be OK,” SKER wrote in a Facebook comment. “He’s very lucky you spotted him!”