Woman Spots Entire Wild Family Casually Strolling Down Her Street

In Kodiak, Alaska, locals know that there’s abundant wildlife thriving in the spectacular landscape outside their front doors. However, usually that wildlife isn’t literally outside the front door.

Instagram/raybearlodging

The operator of Ray Bear Lodging, an Airbnb in Kodiak, was recently awestruck when she glanced out her window and saw an entire family of Kodiak bears casually strolling down her suburban street. The woman quickly pulled out her phone and captured the moment.

Dodo Shows Adopt Me! Scared Little Dog Is So Full Of Joy Now — And Looking For A Family

Instagram/raybearlodging

“I muted the video because I literally said, ‘Oh my God!’” the Airbnb owner, who asked to remain anonymous, told The Dodo. “It’s incredible to see wild animals walking across your front yard and also quite unnerving at the same time.” You can watch the full video here:

Kodiak bears are the largest bears in the world. According to Alaska’s Department of Fish and Game, a large male Kodiak bear can stand at over 10 feet tall and can weigh up to 1,500 pounds. A typical Kodiak litter will have two to three cubs, who will stay with their mother for about three years. Very occasionally, bear families such as this one will wander into town, but the vast majority stay in their wilderness home. The bears who do find themselves in more suburban areas usually avoid humans and continue on their way.

Instagram/raybearlodging