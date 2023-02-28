Woman Spots ‘Cheeky’ Visitor Trapped In Netting Staring Right At Her

As he navigated a treetop in Sunshine West, Australia, a little bat named Sunny quickly realized something was wrong. He’d accidentally tangled himself in some netting around the tree and was now trapped upside down. The more Sunny struggled, the more stuck he became. Luckily, a neighbor saw Sunny staring at her from where he was pinned in the tree. She called her friends at Joey and Bat Sanctuary (JABS) and, soon, help was on the way.

Facebook/JABS Joey and Bat Sanctuary

Rescuers from JABS secured Sunny before carefully cutting the branch where he was tangled. Once out of the tree, rescuers wrapped the confused bat in a towel and then began the slow process of untangling him from the net.

Dodo Shows Soulmates Pig Loves To Launch Himself Onto His Dad's Lap

Facebook/JABS Joey and Bat Sanctuary

Finally free, Sunny was brought to JABS, where he began his rehabilitation. At first, Sunny was scared to be in a new place, but eventually he settled in. “He so desperately wanted his own colony,” Julie Malherbe, JABS owner and operator, told The Dodo. “He called out often and tried hard to get out of the cage — not even [tempting] sweet fruit helped. He slept most of his second day. Day three, we put [him] in with the other bats and he settled quickly seeing others of his kind.”

Facebook/JABS Joey and Bat Sanctuary

After he’d calmed down, rescuers were pleased to notice Sunny’s true personality on full display. “Once Sunny settled, he was the most cheeky and forward bat,” Malherbe said. “He was first to the food bowls and would tell the others off if they came near.” When he fully recovered, Sunny was released back into the wild. Rescuers opened his carrier, and Sunny happily soared into the open air.

JABS Joey and Bat Sanctuary