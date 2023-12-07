Woman Spots Brown Lump In Pond — Then Realizes It's Drowning

When a woman walking near Coombs Pond in Australia recently noticed a strange brown lump floating aimlessly in the muck, the concerned passerby knew she had to get a better look.

On closer inspection, the woman realized the ball of fur was actually a wombat. This was quite a surprise. According to Woofpurnay Veterinary Hospital, wombats don’t like water, and though they can swim, they usually only do so for very short amounts of time.

The woman called for her mom, who quickly arrived with a kayak. Using the boat’s paddle, the passerby’s mom carefully guided the exhausted wombat back to shore.

With the animal safe on land, the women called experts at Wombat Rescue for help.