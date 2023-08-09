Woman Spots Ball Of Fuzz Stuck In Fence And Ends Up Saving Two Babies

On a recent morning, a woman in New York was shocked when, soon after waking, she heard screaming coming from her yard. Heading toward the noise, the woman noticed a ball of fur trapped in her fence, as well as an adult raccoon nearby, who seemed desperate. Soon, the woman put the pieces together — the ball of fur was a pair of baby raccoons who’d gotten hopelessly stuck, and the mother raccoon, unable to reach them, had been crying out for help.

TikTok/wildliferehab_kl

The woman got in touch with local wildlife rescuer Karenlynn Stracher, who quickly headed over. Initially, Stracher thought it would be an easy rescue, but when she arrived, she realized that the raccoons were wedged tighter than she’d guessed. After calling an emergency service police unit for backup, Stracher got right to work. “There was no time to waste, and I needed to try something now, not just wait for their arrival,” Stracher told The Dodo. “Fortunately, the very kind and concerned homeowner was willing to assist me.”

TikTok/wildliferehab_kl

Carefully, Stracher used a grabbing tool to free the babies from where they were stuck. Eventually, she got each of the little raccoons into the safety of a carrier. “They were very frightened, but I’m certain they were happy to be freed,” Stracher said. “Keeping them together helped alleviate some of their anxiety as well.” You can watch a video of the rescue here: