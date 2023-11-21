Woman Spots Bag Hanging From Dumpster With A Little Face Peeking Out

Alone and frightened, a fluffy ferret peeked out from the shopping bag where she’d been left hanging from a dumpster in The Bronx, New York. When a passerby saw the ferret dangling from the trash, they were stunned. Eager to get the lost animal to safety, they emailed Small n Furry Rescue for help.

“I saw the email and my heart dropped,” a representative from Small n Furry Rescue told The Dodo. The rescuer quickly arranged for the ferret to be transported to safety. Meanwhile, she got everything ready so that the sweet girl would be comfortable once she arrived.

Safe at Small n Furry Rescue, the ferret was evaluated by a veterinarian and given plenty of food and water. “She is very young and despite her ordeal seems to be healthy!” the representative said shortly after the ferret arrived.

The rescuer hopes that this ferret’s story inspires others to advocate for animals in their communities. “People are cruel and don’t realize that these defenseless animals don’t have a chance if they are left outside,” the Small n Furry Rescue representative said. “People that intentionally throw away these animals like trash should be held accountable for their actions, but there are just not enough laws and restrictions protecting these animals.”

