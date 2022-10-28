Woman Spots An Abandoned Dog Waiting In The Rain For His Family To Return

Driving through the rainy streets of South Carolina, Angela Simmons spotted a sad face staring at her, barely visible through the raindrops on her foggy car window. It was the face Simmons had been searching for.

Earlier that day, residents of a nearby trailer park had contacted Simmons about a friendly dog tied near a couch by the side of the road. Simmons knew she had to help.

As she approached the dog, Simmons saw that his paws and nose were irritated from spending so much time outside without proper care. Nevertheless, it was clear that despite his circumstances, the pup had lots of love to give.

With help from Auction For A Kaws, the dog, later named Murphy, was placed in a foster home, where he soon became acclimated to the pleasures of having a family. Auction For A Kaws made a video about Murphy’s journey, which you can watch here:

“Once he entered foster care, he proved to be the biggest love bug,” an Action For A Kaws staff member told The Dodo. Murphy was finally enjoying all his favorite activities — snuggling in warm blankets, riding in the car, going for walks and lying in the sun.

Everyone that met Murphy was amazed by his sunny disposition and his love for all living things. “He loves other dogs and is very intelligent,” the staff member said. “He is very eager to learn and has amazing manners.”

Murphy is currently on a house trial with a potential family. The sweet dog, who once spent his days alone on a ratty couch watching the cars go by, will soon have the permanent love and community he’s always deserved.