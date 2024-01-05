Woman Spots A Squirrel Who Decided To Stock Up On More Than Just Nuts

College years aren’t typically thought of as a high point in most people’s dietary decision making. But, for better or worse, the snack food supply at this college campus apparently came as a boon to one local squirrel.

Evelyn Laferriere

While strolling the grounds of St. Lawrence University in New York ahead of winter break, AmeriCorps campus leader Evelyn Laferriere spotted something she never expected to see. It was a squirrel. Enjoying a cheese puff. With plenty more to spare. “I stopped and stared at him, and he just sat there, eating a cheese puff with orange powder on his cheeks,” Laferriere told The Dodo. “Then I looked behind him and saw the stash of cheese puffs and started laughing. The squirrel didn't seem to mind as I pulled out my phone and started recording. He just kept on munching away.” Here’s that moment on video:

Laferriere suspects that the squirrel had found the cheese puffs discarded somewhere on campus and, after nibbling on one, decided to bring the rest home to snack on at his leisure. While Laferriere admits that she did find the whole thing amusing, she also knows that cheese puffs aren’t the healthiest of foods for squirrels. Plus they don’t exactly keep well outdoors in the elements. “I felt bad for him because I knew it was going to rain and snow that weekend, and that the cheese puffs would probably disintegrate,” she said. Checking back a few days later, all the cheese puffs were gone — replaced by what appears to be an apple.