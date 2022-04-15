Woman Spots A Random Dog Out Living His Very Best Life

Recently, while out running errands near her home in Texas, TikTok user @perzefeny caught a glimpse of joy in its purest form — and winded up with more than just a little for herself in the process. It was all thanks to a random dog and this public fountain.

Laredo Center for the Arts

Upon leaving a nearby building, @perzefeny heard loud sloshing sounds emanating from the fountain — and spotted the source behind them. "I was just passing by [and] saw the dog jumping into the fountain," she told the Dodo. "It was so endearing." Seemingly without a care in the world, the playful pup splished and splashed through the decorative water feature. It was clear he was out living his very best life:

Dodo Shows Foster Diaries This Pregnant Pittie Foster Story Is The Happiest Thing Ever