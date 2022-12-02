Woman Spots A Naked Hermit Crab And Helps Him Find A New Home

On a recent stroll down the beach in Little Corona del Mar, California, Rebecca Nguyen was watching the tide roll in and out when she noticed someone in the sand who needed help. A homeless hermit crab was struggling in the water, with no shell to protect him. Nguyen, who loves animals, especially those who live at the beach, was alarmed. “This was my first time seeing a little naked and homeless one!” Nguyen told The Dodo. “They rarely expose themselves like this since they are so vulnerable without a shell.”

Instagram/socal.shelling

Soon, her alarm turned to action, as she began the search for a new shell. “I started running around like a mad woman looking for a new home for him,” Nguyen said. Nguyen combed the beach and found a variety of options. Then, like an ocean realtor, she presented the hermit crab with all of his choices. Finally, the crab began to crawl toward the perfect one.

Dodo Shows Faith = Restored Rescued Wild Horse Loves To Play With A Little Donkey

Instagram/socal.shelling

“I had to go a little of a distance to find that perfect shell,” Nguyen said. “He was obviously very interested in that shell when I brought it. It was the only shell he went towards instead of away from.” Soon enough, the crab was no longer exposed. Nguyen watched as he seemed to relish in the comfort of his new shell. “Before I knew it, he was all tucked away safely in his new home!” Nguyen said. You can watch a video of the hermit crab finding his shell here: