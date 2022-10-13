Woman Sneaks Funniest Magnet Onto Her Mom's Car That Shows Off Her 'Grandchild'

Paul’s parents adopted him from a carnival where the employees were desperately trying to find him a home, and ever since then, he’s been just as playful, personality-filled and valued as his rescue dog and cat siblings. “They only had one fish left, and he needed a home, [and] who am I to say no to rehoming an animal,” Mandi Chudzik, Paul’s mom, told The Dodo. “It’s kind of funny how much personality Paul actually has … He is a very curious fish too. He is best friends with my sister’s cat, Rascal, and they have a mutual fascination for one another. Every time I clean his tank, I switch out a few plants or figurines, and he acts like he is on an episode of 'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.'”

Chudzik and her husband don’t have any human children, and that used to bug her mom a lot. She has since embraced Chudzik’s fur babies as her grandkids, though — and Chudzik loves reminding her about her grandfish, too. The whole family is really into rescue pets, and they love showcasing their love for them all by displaying custom stickers and magnets on their cars. The dogs and cats get lots of attention in that department, and one day, Chudzik decided that Paul didn’t deserve to be left out of all the fun.

“I always jokingly tell them that no one pays attention to my rescue fish,” Chudzik said. “My mom will ask, ‘How are my granddogs?’ and [I] will tell her, ‘They are great, and your grandfish is doing well too.’ So, after enough harassment about remembering Paul’s existence, I decided she needed to proclaim her love for him to the world.” Chudzik ordered a custom magnet for her mom’s car that said, “I love my grandfish,” with an adorable picture of Paul in the center. She snuck it onto her car while her mom was over at her house one day, and then began the wait to see how long it would take her mom to notice her new magnet.

“[I] had to impatiently wait until she noticed,” Chudzik said. “We even went out to dinner together in her car that night, and on a few other random trips, biting my tongue the whole time and documenting it on Snapchat to my sister and a few friends. She went on her merry way, and I waited DAYS for her to say anything.” Finally, her mom noticed the “I love my grandfish” magnet displayed proudly on the back of her car — and she absolutely loved it.

