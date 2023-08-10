Woman Snaps Picture Of Little Animal And Then Realizes He's Completely Disappeared

At Folly River Park in South Carolina, parents and children can often be found wandering the park’s pathways, enjoying the wildlife and nature all around.

One of these parents, Nikki, who asked that her last name not be used, was recently enjoying a day in the park with her family when she noticed a little animal scurry by. Excited to see the visitor, Nikki quickly snapped a photo.

“I took the picture to share with friends and to include with our vacation photos as a [memento of] the fun moment,” Nikki told The Dodo.

But when Nikki looked at the image, she realized the animal was harder to spot than she’d thought.

