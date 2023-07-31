Woman Snaps Photo Of Sleeping Dog And The Internet Is Stumped

Chowder is only 6 months old and is still just a goofy puppy. He loves to do silly things — like sleeping in weird positions that leave his family consistently stumped. “We've often wondered how in the world he could be comfortable,” Debi Stokes, Chowder’s mom, told The Dodo.

Debi Stokes

Recently, Chowder was sleeping peacefully when his mom looked over to make sure he was OK — and she almost had a heart attack. “I was across the room and I didn't quite know what I was even looking at,” Stokes said. “I thought perhaps my eyes were playing tricks on me.”

Debi Stokes

Chowder was in such a strange position that he barely even looked like a dog anymore. He looked more like some kind of creature out of a horror movie. His mom really had to examine him to figure out how he was even doing that. “I guess Chowder fell asleep and was pulling his skin in the opposite direction and his upper lip kind of flipped up,” Stokes said.

Debi Stokes