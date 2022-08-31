Woman Snaps Photo Of Giant Bird Towering Over One Of Her Friends

Jenny Hough and her friend Jean went on a day trip to Huntington Beach State Park in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, with one goal in mind. They wanted to take lots of pictures of birds and local wildlife. They were walking along the boardwalk when they came across an egret hanging out on the railing, and he seemed to have no intention of flying away — so Hough decided to seize the moment.

“My friend Jean and I were within 3 feet of the bird, and as it was now too close for my camera with a zoom lens, I took out my cell phone to take a photo,” Hough told The Dodo. “I placed the cell phone on the railing, but as I was concentrating on the egret, I didn't notice at first that Jean had walked about 15 to 20 feet further along the boardwalk to focus on another bird.”

Hough took a few pictures before she realized that Jean was accidentally in the shot and then switched to a different angle. Once she’d gotten a bunch of photos of the egret she moved along, figuring she’d check out the results later.

While the pair were eating lunch, Hough began scrolling through the shots she’d captured — and realized the pictures that Jean had accidentally wandered into were actually the most hilarious photos she’d ever taken.