Woman Snaps Photo Of Fox — Then Realizes How Many Are Hiding In The Background

On a recent drive home from a friend’s house in the pitch-black of night, Annie Bunker and her boyfriend turned down an alleyway and noticed a pair of eyes staring back. Then, they noticed another pair of eyes, and another. Hurriedly, Bunker snapped a photo.

Examining the photo, Bunker was amazed. What had initially appeared to be just a fox or two was actually an entire group.

“I’ve never seen that many hanging around like that!” Bunker told The Dodo. “They were all so chilled out, [they] didn't wanna move or really care about our presence.”

Bunker, who lives in southeast England, said that it’s common to see foxes in the area. However, it’s rare to see quite so many.

“We see foxes a lot — [we] pass them when we’re walking and such,” Bunker said. “They are very timid here, so [they] tend to run away, but as a group they are more confident, so they kinda hang there and wait for the humans to leave.”