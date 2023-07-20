Cute Photo Of Dog Playing In The Snow Accidentally Goes Very Wrong
"[W]hat IS that?”
When Maddie was first adopted two years ago, she was pretty shy. Now, the 10-year-old pup has really come out of her shell and revealed her goofy — and sometimes downright ridiculous — personality.
“She’s starting to show some funny personality quirks,” Rosanne Drongoski, Maddie’s mom, told The Dodo.
Maddie has gotten to experience a lot of firsts since getting adopted, including her first snowstorm. Her mom wasn’t sure how she’d feel about it and was delighted when she realized that Maddie is a total snow bunny.
“It was the only snowstorm we had, so I took her out to see if she liked it,” Drongoski said. “She loved it! She was running around like a maniac! It was so cute, so I tried to take a bunch of pics.”
As Maddie zoomed this way and that, Drongoski tried her best to snap some cute shots of her enjoying the snow. Later, she sat down to see how she did — and couldn’t believe her eyes.
Some of the photos were cute, but one of them was just downright strange. At first, Drongoski was terrified. Then, she couldn’t stop laughing.
“I just laughed until I was crying and my stomach hurt,” Drongoski said. “Then, I sent it to my best friend, Erin. She called me right back and didn’t say a word, just started laughing in my ear, and we both laughed and laughed for a good five minutes because what IS that?”
Drongoski had meant to capture some cute photos of Maddie romping around in the snow for the very first time. Instead, she captured a few decent pics and one monstrosity. Drongoski’s photo skills aside, though, Maddie had a blast that day, and that’s all that matters.