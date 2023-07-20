Cute Photo Of Dog Playing In The Snow Accidentally Goes Very Wrong

When Maddie was first adopted two years ago, she was pretty shy. Now, the 10-year-old pup has really come out of her shell and revealed her goofy — and sometimes downright ridiculous — personality. “She’s starting to show some funny personality quirks,” Rosanne Drongoski, Maddie’s mom, told The Dodo.

Rosanne Drongoski

Maddie has gotten to experience a lot of firsts since getting adopted, including her first snowstorm. Her mom wasn’t sure how she’d feel about it and was delighted when she realized that Maddie is a total snow bunny. “It was the only snowstorm we had, so I took her out to see if she liked it,” Drongoski said. “She loved it! She was running around like a maniac! It was so cute, so I tried to take a bunch of pics.”

Rosanne Drongoski

As Maddie zoomed this way and that, Drongoski tried her best to snap some cute shots of her enjoying the snow. Later, she sat down to see how she did — and couldn’t believe her eyes. Some of the photos were cute, but one of them was just downright strange. At first, Drongoski was terrified. Then, she couldn’t stop laughing.

Rosanne Drongoski